Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s former wife, Taiwo has revealed what should be expected after their son’s forthcoming wedding to the daughter of Premier Lotto owner, Kessington Adebutu.

The wife of former president raised the alarm in a letter she wrote to The Methodist Church of Nigeria,.

She said the dates chosen for the wedding of Abraham Obasanjo to Tope Adebutu – May 11 and 13 – would precipitate untold misery for the country.

“The two dates were chosen and compelled by Satan for them to lure unsuspecting numerous souls to a banquet of death, that will result in strange holocaust in our nation,” Mrs. Obasanjo said.

“After the wedding, you will be hearing and seeing incidents of plane crashes, fire incidents, multiple road accidents, tankers and trailer killing people, cancers, diseases of kidney, liver, prostrate, eyes issues and diverse health problem causing strange death in people and the economy situation will worsen.”

Mrs. Obasanjo’s letter comes weeks after her suit at the Ikeja Division of the Lagos High Court was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

In the suit, the wife of the former president said she had received various warnings and prophecies that her son should not be involved in an elaborate wedding ceremony before his 34th birthday.

She prayed the court to move the wedding date to June 1, the day her son would turn 34.

But the judge dismissed the suit on the condition that the jurisdiction of a family court only covers children under 18 years.

In her latest letter, addressed to the head of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, Mrs. Obasanjo said repeated pleas to her prospective sister, daughter, and father-in-law; her husband; and her brother, Kenny Martins to shift the wedding date fell on deaf ears.

“I am not against the wedding, all I am relentlessly pleading is for a shift in the date and they turned against me, even on the 11th and 13th of May they are planning to assassinate me or keep me in police custody from 10th – 14th May 2017, when they would have completed the devilish wedding ceremony.