Abeokuta, the Ogun state Capital played host to 45 serving and former presidents at the official opening of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library on Saturday, March 4.

The library is a historic, tourist and academic centre established as a national archive for preservation of documents and materials used by Obasanjo during his tenure as Nigeria’s President.

The complex is the first of its kind in Africa.

The library houses over 42 million books, documents and archival materials including the former presidents primary school uniform, shoes, military uniform, his first car and other personal belongings.

Established in 2005, the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library was fashioned after the United States’ Presidential Library system and culture.

It was launched as part of the programs to celebrate the 80th birthday of the two-time democratically elected President of Nigeria.

The Library is expected to promote Nigeria on the world stage, and inspire other African nations in the advancement of democracy and preservation of the past for the future.

