The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has escaped death after a vehicle in his convoy collided with a fuel-laden tanker on Osogbo-Iwo Road.

PUNCH gathered on Sunday, March 5 that the tanker driver and the assistant driver sustained injuries in the accident which occurred between Awo and Ara Junction on Wednesday, March 1.

A resident of Awo, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the accident was caused by reckless overtaking, adding that he could not say whether the truck was attempting to overtake the monarch’s convoy or the other way round.

The source explained that the tanker fell in the process and spilled its content on the road, adding that there was no loss of life in the accident which caused traffic jam for some hours before the wreckage was cleared.

The source said, “The tanker fell and Oluwo’s escort vehicle was damaged, but nobody died.”

A petrol attendant, who said he knew the driver of the petrol tanker, claimed that the monarch promised to pay the tanker driver for the loss.

He said the monarch, however, reneged on his promise when he was visited at his palace.

But the spokesman for the monarch, Mr. Alli Ibrahim, who confirmed the accident said Akanbi did not promise to pay the driver any compensation.

He said, “Kabiyesi will not want to start an argument with anybody on this issue. We thank God there was no loss of life.

“Kabiyesi is not an illiterate and he knows that there is no way a petrol tanker will not have an insurance policy. Knowing this, I don’t think there is a way he would have promised to pay the driver any compensation.”