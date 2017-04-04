Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s media aide and controversial social media user, Reno Omokri, has criticised women who expect their boyfriends to support them financially.

According to him, any woman who needs money should rather start a business that would take care of her needs, instead of relying on a lover.

He tweeted, “Start a business if you want a financial partner instead of getting a boyfriend. A boyfriend aren’t (sic) poverty alleviation scheme #RenosNuggets.

He is also of the view that a husband is the head of the home, but even at that, the wife may not be financially dependent on him.

As far as Omokri is concerned, a woman must earn any money she needs, independent of the husband — or boyfriend, as applicable.

Below are the tweets;