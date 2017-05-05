Former Special Adviser on New Media to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has confirmed the claim by his former principal that former US president Barack Obama worked against his re-election in 2015.

He said Obama had three issues against Jonathan.

Omokri disclosed that Matthew Page, a former intelligence analyst on Nigeria in the US state department, told him that the Obama administration had issues with the abuse of human rights in the north-east, Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former minister of petroleum resources, who they felt should be removed and the same-sex marriage (prohibition) bill of 2013.

Omokri said this in excerpts of a book entitled ‘Facts Versus Fiction: (The True Story of Jonathan Years, Chibok, 2015 and The Conspiracies)’.

The excerpts were published on Jonathan’s Facebook page on Friday, May 5.

The former aide of Jonathan said from his findings, the anti-gay law “was a deal breaker for the Obama administration because of the strong support they had from the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual or Transgender) community for Mr Obama’s re-election campaign of 2012″.

“Although he listed three reasons why the Obama administration felt let down on by Dr. Jonathan, my conversation with Mr. Page gave me a sense that the first two reasons were just excuses and that the main reason was because of the Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Bill 2013,” Omokri wrote.

“That issue was a deal breaker for the Obama administration because of the strong support they had from the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual or Transgender) community for Mr Obama’s re-election campaign of 2012.

“Per the New York Times, the gay vote was ‘crucial’ to Obama’s re-election, whereas to CNN, the LGBT community not only made the difference in 2012 by trooping out to vote for Obama, they were also his top donors.”

He said Page further confirmed to him that 12 northern governors were invited to the US, as stated by Babangida Aliyu, a former Niger state governor, in ‘Against the Run of Play’, a book written by Segun Adeniyi.

‘Facts Versus Fiction: (The True Story of Jonathan Years, Chibok, 2015 and The Conspiracies)’ will be released in July.