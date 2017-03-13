Those condemning the Founder and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman over his alleged romance with Canada-based singer, Stephanie Otobo have been urged to exercise patience as there can be smoke without fire.
A Former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri said this in reaction to the Sex Scandal involving the clergyman.
Recall that Otobo had recently accused the Edo-born fiery preacher of impregnating and abandoning her.
Following her initial allegation against the preacher, the Canada based singer has continued to release more intimate details about her alleged romance with Suleman.
However, Suleman has since denied the allegations levelled against him.
Reacting to the allegation, Omokri said Nigerians were too hasty in their judgement of the case.
Omokri who believes that Suleman may be innocent of the allegations said those condemning him should wait until he died before burying him.
In a post on his Facebook wall, Omokri wrote: “Some of you are here on facebook spitting venom on Apostle Johnson Suleman for an accusation whose veracity you are not sure of.
“I just read from a fellow on facebook who wrote a statement with a lot of ifs. You are filled with ifs and yet you are making judgments? Rather than give the man the benefit of the doubt, you start casting aspersions and slurs.
“Do not wait until it happens to you before you know that there can be smoke without fire. If you have too much bile and venom inside you, then unleash on corrupt politicians. But before you bury Apostle Suleiman, I will urge you to wait until he dies.
“Apostle Suleiman, I do not think you are guilty, but no matter the case, in good times and bad times I will stand by you!”
4 on “Reno Omokri Reacts To Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal”
APC GOVT of dont talk if you talk you will be hunt in different ways
Apostle sir, if u are not guilty of all these allegations God will vindicate & fight on ur behalf. And if at all mistakenly missed it GOD will restor u in JESUS CHRIST NAME, AMEN.
[email protected] Thank you Mr Omokiri 4 believing in the man of God,I believe he didn’t do it people are no longer afraid of God.If he’s a man of God,heaven will answer every question and course does behind this speculations to confess because no one can battle with the Lord.
Nigeria, my beloved Country with diabolical realities! Individuals who should be in Prisons are now parading themselves as opinion makers. Badluck Ebele Jonathan presided over Nigeria in an era where politicians graduated from stealing in millions into stealing in BILLIONS. Prominent during the era of Jonathan are Rueben Abbati, Fani-Kayode and Renolt Omokirikiri – 3 people who finds it difficult to stay out of Nigeria NEWS? How much of our collective wealth do these 3 guys have salted away in Nigeria Banks and Foreign Banks??? Just like Sulemonu who goes bed-hopping with a ‘prostitute’ after standing on the pulpit to lecture gullible followers about adultery – you will vomit all Nigeria’s stolen wealth that you have shared on the Day of Resurrection when Naira & Kobo will not be the tenable currencies.