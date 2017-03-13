Those condemning the Founder and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman over his alleged romance with Canada-based singer, Stephanie Otobo have been urged to exercise patience as there can be smoke without fire.

A Former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri said this in reaction to the Sex Scandal involving the clergyman.

Recall that Otobo had recently accused the Edo-born fiery preacher of impregnating and abandoning her.

Following her initial allegation against the preacher, the Canada based singer has continued to release more intimate details about her alleged romance with Suleman.

However, Suleman has since denied the allegations levelled against him.

Reacting to the allegation, Omokri said Nigerians were too hasty in their judgement of the case.

Omokri who believes that Suleman may be innocent of the allegations said those condemning him should wait until he died before burying him.

In a post on his Facebook wall, Omokri wrote: “Some of you are here on facebook spitting venom on Apostle Johnson Suleman for an accusation whose veracity you are not sure of.

“I just read from a fellow on facebook who wrote a statement with a lot of ifs. You are filled with ifs and yet you are making judgments? Rather than give the man the benefit of the doubt, you start casting aspersions and slurs.

“Do not wait until it happens to you before you know that there can be smoke without fire. If you have too much bile and venom inside you, then unleash on corrupt politicians. But before you bury Apostle Suleiman, I will urge you to wait until he dies.

“Apostle Suleiman, I do not think you are guilty, but no matter the case, in good times and bad times I will stand by you!”