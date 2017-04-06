According to a special adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri, the anti-corruption crusade of the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari is incomplete until Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal is charged to court.

Recall that the senate had recently called for the arrest and prosecution of Lawal, following an Interim Report by its ad-hoc committee on mounting Humanitarian crisis in the North East which indicted him of fraudulent act.

In a Facebook post, Omokri wrote: “First Orubebe, now Justice Ademola. The courts are dismissing these trumped up charges.

“Until Babachir is charged, the anti corruption war is a sham!

“How can the President wine and dine with Babachir Lawal, a man caught red handed in corruption and unleash the EFCC on opposition figures like Orubebe and the judge trying his certificate scandal?

“Perhaps President Buhari will now instruct EFCC to charge Kola Awodein, one of the 13 SANs defending him from showing his WASSCE certificate.

“After all, Awodein admitted giving Ademola a ‘gift’ of ₦500k while President Buhari’s matter was before Justice Ademola!.”