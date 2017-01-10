Former Special Assistant to Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on New media, Reno Omokri has offered another take on the controversies that have trailed the retirement of Pastor E.A Adeboye.

Read his post below;

“Exactly three weeks ago, Pastor Enoch Adeboye was in Ekiti to praise Governor Ayo Fayose for defending his people from foreign Fulani herdsmen. The next day, the All Progressives Congress insulted Adeboye in the media. Shortly thereafter, the FRCN forced him to retire as GO of RCCG. Connect the dots. Let us not be disunited. If Professor Yemi Osinbajo is afraid to say it, I Reno Omokri, am not afraid to say it. I love and respect the Muslim Ummah having read and understood Qur’an, so don’t misunderstand me. I stand with Pastor Adeboye. Now, more than ever, Nigerian Christians and minorities need unity and leaders like Adeboye and Fayose!”