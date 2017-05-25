Despite the obvious adverse effects on the industry, popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has highlighted that piracy takes Nollywood movies to far-flung places.

The ‘Okafor’s Law’ producer made the statement on Wednesday, May 24, during a panel discussion at the 2017 African Development Bank annual meeting in Ahmedabad, India.

Oboli was joined by Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Rekha Rana, Bollywood actress, Rajendrakumar Mohan Raney, Indian film director, on the Bollywood meets Nollywood panel.

“It’s easier for youths to believe things when a celebrity says something than not, a YouTube video goes to people who are online but majority of the people in Africa are not online. They don’t have access to internet but they watch our movies, our movies go all over Africa,” Oboli said while discussing the option of using social media to promote agriculture.

“My grandmother in the village has never gone on the internet but she has watched a plethora of Nollywood movies. For those people, preaching agriculture using YouTube won’t work. We can use it as well but not instead of.

“Because of piracy, our movies get everywhere; it’s not the best of things in fact we hate it when that happens. One of my movies is being pirated at the moment and it is pulling my hair out but if you really want to pass a message, that helps as well. It takes our movies to every nook and cranny where the internet can’t get to.

“Unfortunately, young people do not see agriculture as cool. We need to change that. We need the movie industry to take responsibility and create a plethora of movies that show how cool agriculture is! Young people can achieve their dreams with agriculture.”