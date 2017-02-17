The Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore who clocked 46th birthday on Thursday, February 16 celebrated his birthday in front of a police station.

His birthday coincided with the day he was invited to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) which was later aborted as the Police Station reportedly lost one of it’s officers.

However, Sowore’s supporters decided to celebrate his birthday right in front of the police station. The police had no alternative but to cope with all the revolutionary singing that followed.

As the publisher and his throng of supporters celebrated away, some of the police officers present looked considerably embarrassed.

See more photos below;