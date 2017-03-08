Men of the underworld struck yesterday, March 7 at a Skye Bank branch in Ogbagi Akoko, Akoko North West Local Council of Ondo State.

The armed robbery attack led to the death of at least 3 people -security man, a police Sergent and a blind man.

According to reports, the gang of armed robbers who invaded the bank situated at Uko around noon, gained entrance into the bank by using explosives to blow up the security door of the bank to access the room housing the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

It was also gathered that the armed men about 20 positioned, themselves at different locations within the bank, shooting at intervals to scare away security operatives in the town. The hoodlums reportedly carted away a yet to be ascertained amount of money from the bank during operation that lasted for about 45 minutes.

