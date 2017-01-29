Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jumoke Akindele, was suspended Friday, January 27 after the House Paymaster was caught ferrying the sum of N15 million and he alleged that Mrs Akindele ordered him to bring the money to her residence.

The paymaster was caught with the money at the premises of the assembly complex.

The House which sat on Friday evening moved that the leadership under Mrs. Akindele had failed.

They agreed on her removal stating that they were not aware of the approval of the said sum of money by the House.

