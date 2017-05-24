A trailer conveying a 40-foot container on Tuesday morning, May 23, fell at Motorways bus stop, outward Lagos-Ibadan expressway killing one person and causing serious gridlock.

The trailer, with registration number LSD 379 XT, developed a mechanical fault and fell on the road leaving the driver and motor boy trapped, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

The trapped driver, Olatunji Akande, was rescued and taken to the trauma centre for treatment, the agency said, while his motor boy, identified as (Lekan) was confirmed dead and was handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU).

Investigation carried out at the scene by the ERT revealed that the trailer suddenly developed a mechanical fault and fell.