A truck carrying iron rods lost its brakes and ran into a vehicle on the Mowe/Ibafo axis of the Lagos/Ibadan expressway leaving one dead and several injured.

The truck ran into a 14 seater bus which burst into flames.

One person died in the accident while several others sustained injuries.

Injured victims have been taken to hospital by the Lagos State Emergency Services while men of the fire service have removed the truck.

The incident led to some traffic earlier in the day although reports said it is now free flowing.

