One person was killed as two rival gang members engaged each other in a free-for-all in the Mushin area of Lagos State on Monday, April 24, PUNCH reports.

A load carrier, identified simply as Kayode, was reportedly killed by a stray bullet from the gang members, while many other residents of the area sustained injuries.

A policeman was also said to have been shot in the leg, while about 10 shops were burnt during the clash.

It was learnt that there had been a lingering strife between two rival gangs in the community – Alamutu and Akala boys – over the sharing of money collected from traders in the Alamutu Market, Idi Oro, Mushin.

It was gathered that Akala boys collected between N200 and N600 from each trader on a daily basis and gave a certain percentage of the total sum to Alamutu boys. The percentage was, however, seen as “small” by the latter, leading to the crisis, which reportedly started on Saturday.

Security operatives were reportedly drafted to the scene on Sunday to restore peace, but the clash resurfaced shortly after they left.

A resident, Yemi Kasumu, said the gangs shot continuously on Sunday night, adding that people were forced to remain indoors.

He said, “The fight was very serious. They were fighting over the money paid by the traders. It was Akala boys that have been collecting the money. But the Alamutu boys wanted to take over. There had been heavy shootings since Saturday.

“Military men came yesterday (Sunday) to disperse them. They resumed the fight today (Monday) and people started running helter-skelter.”

