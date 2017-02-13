A 16-year-old boy in Onitsha, Anambra State has built a stove which depends on Charcoal, battery and electricity on diffferent occassions.

This kind of innovation will be very helpful at a time like this when prices of cooking gas, Kerosene and electricity tariffs have shot up.

This cooking contraption uses the power of electricity or battery to fan an already well lit charcoal stove, keeping the stove active for periods long enough to cook food.

The NDYSON stove is a novel feature by the owner and could go a long way to increasing cooking efficiency in homes where cooking gas or kerosene are in short supply.

See photos below