President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu has said only that have stolen public funds are the ones wishing Buhari dead to escape being made to pay from their crime.

Ojudu stated on Saturday that Buhari had so far given the country exemplary leadership and clearing the rot left behind by the 16-year rule of the Peoples Democratic Party, which he said, had damaged the economy of the nation.

He spoke while hosting leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress from the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State at his residence in Ado Ekiti.

He urged APC members in Ekiti to be united and continue aggressive mobilisation ahead of the 2018 governorship poll to wrest power from Governor Ayodele Fayose-led PDP in the state.

Ojudu said, “Our President is honest, patriotic, committed and passionate that this country must be great. Nobody can accuse the President of fraud, corruption and stealing in government.

“He is on a holiday and he can use the opportunity to check the state of his health. At my own age, I do visit my doctors to check myself, my blood pressure, my sugar level and all the rest.

“I want to assure concerned Nigerians who really love the President that he will soon be back. It is only those who have stolen our money and kept it away that are wishing him dead.

“The President will soon be back and by God’s grace, he will not die as some mischievous people wish.”