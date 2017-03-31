The suspension of former Senate Majority leader, Ali Ndume by his colleagues has been faulted by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie.

In a message she posted on her Facebook page, Onochie said the senators did not have any constitutional power to deny any part of the country its representation.

She said the development had further showed that the Senate had been hijacked by some men being haunted by their past.

She wrote, “It is very clear that the people’s parliament, otherwise known as the Senate, has been hijacked by a few unwholesome men who are haunted by their past and yes, the present.

“There is no power in the constitution of Nigeria that gives the right to the Senate to deny any part of Nigeria their representation by suspending any senator. That is where I stand!

“The Nigerian Senate continues to play the role of the accuser, the police, the court and the executioner. Impunity and the height of ignorance.

“It is obvious that the Nigerian Senate has no regard for our institutions like the police and the law courts. We can’t remember when they had evidence against anyone and handed the matter to the police.”

Onochie said listening to the Senate’s spokesman, Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi, during a television interview in the morning, she was convinced that the senators knew that they had goofed and crossed the line.