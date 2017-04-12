Ontlametse Phalatse, one of two South African girls living with the rare genetic disorder, Progeria has died .

Phalatse who suffered from Progeria, a rare genetic disorder which causes premature aging died on Tuesday night at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria.

Before her death, Phalatse recently met with South African President, Jacob Zuma for her 18th birthday as part of her bucket list of wishes.

Doctors had predicted that she would die before clocking 14, however, Phalatse proved the doctors wrong as she celebrated her 18th birthday in March, 2017.

The Phalatse family has released a statement, saying Ontlametse was surrounded by her mother, brother, family members and friends.

“It is with great sadness to inform you of the passing of our first lady, Ontlametse Ntlami Phalatse,” read the statement.

“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness but Ontlametse — as we know her — would want us to carry on with her courageous spirit.”