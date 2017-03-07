The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu has said the campaign promises made by President Muhammadu Buhari in the build-up to the 2015 General elections have been fulfilled.

Onu who disclosed this on Monday, March 6 added that the key promises of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as contained in its campaign manifesto had been released within the last two years, and a lot more will still be done.

“The APC is delivering on its manifesto. The President, during his campaign, campaigned on the basis of what the manifesto has said, and as the President, he has delivered.

“He is securing the nation, he has done very well in the North-East, he has brought rule of law.

“Today, people think twice before they can do anything that will undermine the best interest of the nation and he is working very hard. We are all supporting him to rebuild our economy,” the Vanguard quoted Mr. Onu as saying at a public lecture in Abuja.

The comments came a week after the National Bureau of Statistics disclosed that the Nigerian economy, which has been in recession since last August, contracted by about 1.5 per cent in 2016.

The NBS described 2016, which was Mr. Buhari’s first full year in office, as a “difficult” one for Nigeria, adding that the activities of economic saboteurs had been on the increase.