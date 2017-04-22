Onuora Nzekwu, the renowned author of Eze Goes to School is dead.

Nzekwu who was also founding General Manager of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) died on Friday at age 89 in his home in Onitsha, Anambra, where he had been living in retirement, a family member, Louis Chuke, said.

Mr. Nzekwu joined the Federal Civil Service as editorial assistant at the Nigeria Magazine Division of the Federal Ministry of Information.

He worked as editorial assistant from 1956 to 1958 when took over the position of editor-in-chief of the magazine.

In 1966 when the Nigerian civil war broke out, he transferred his services to the Eastern Nigeria Public Service and returned to the federal service at the end of the crisis in 1970.

He served as General Manager of NAN from 1979 to 1985.

Mr. Nzekwu wrote Troubled Dust, a novel that recounts the experiences of the civil war.