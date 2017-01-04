Nigeria will do everything possible to help Gambia have a peaceful resolution to its political crisis according to foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The minister while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria expressed optimisim that President Yahya Jammeh would listen to the voice of his people and that efforts are being made to resolve the political impasse in the West African country.

Gambian leader had accused ECOWAS of declaring war against his country, when he was asked to step down for a democratically-elected president.

In a New Year speech broadcast on state TV, Jammeh promised to defend Gambia against any outside aggression.

The Gambian president initially conceded defeat in the vote, then changed his mind days later – raising fears that regional powers might have to intervene to oust him.

Onyeama said in spite of the Gambian leader’s stands, Jammeh would honour the call of the ECOWAS leaders to bow out of office at the end of his mandate on January 19.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is heading a mediation committee on the Gambia’s political impasse, had led other West African leaders to meet with Messrs. Jammeh and Barrow on the issue.