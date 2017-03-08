The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has asked Nigerians with valid travel documents and plans to visit the United States to shun the travel warning by one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had on Monday advised Nigerians with no urgent reason to visit the US to suspend their travel plans pending when there is clarity on Donald Trump’s immigration policey.

However, Onyeama while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to ignore the travel warning.

He told journalists that the US Ambassador to Nigeria and other top officials had denied reports that Nigerians would be affected by the travel ban.