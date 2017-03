Passengers aboard a flight to the United Kingdom some days ago were caught by surprise when the realised the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II would be flying on the same plane with them.

As you would have thought, the entry of the Ooni caused a stir and he didn’t turn down offers to take selfies with some Nigerians who were onboard the flight that requested for it.

He was hailed as he went by each seat and stopped to take a picture with a baby whom he carried.

Watch Video below;