The Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi has reacted to the fire that gutted the palace of the Oba of Lagos on Tuesday, May 2, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

According to the spokesperson of the Ooni’s palace, Moses Olafare, the fire incident has nothing to do with the Lagos’ monarch’s relationship with the Ooni of Ife.

The Ife monarch, is reportedly unhappy with the fire incident.

“We are not happy over the fact that the palace of Lagos king got burnt, we can only sympathise with the palace on the development,” he said.

The fire occurred about one week after a video showed the Lagos monarch, Rilwan Akiolu, snub the Ooni.

There have been rumours on social media that Tuesday’s fire was caused by the snub, reports denied by Mr. Olafare.

“People are entitled to their own views,” he said. “But what people say doesn’t mean that is the position of the palace.”

“What happened is mere coincidence and should not be traced to the incident in Lagos, we send our sympathies,” he added.