The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has joined others in calling on the the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua to abort his plan to relocate his ministry to Israel.

Dr. Frederick Fasheun, the founder and the president of OPC, who is also the National Chairman of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), in a press conference in Lagos, appealed to the cleric to stay and continue his ministry in the country.

“TB Joshua intends relocating perceivably in order to escape persecution at home, founded SCOAN which commands up to two million local and international tourists annually,” Fasheun said.

He also charged the federal and Lagos State governments to stop the judicial persecution of Joshua immediately.

“Nigeria stands to lose several positive dividends currently bestowed by SCOAN on not just Ikotun, Lagos, but also on the entire country; we shall be losing a giant intercessor, whose prayers are helping to sustain the peace and sanity of this country.

“We shall be losing Prophet Joshua and SCOAN’s donations, charities and philanthropy worth no less than N8 billion in scholarships, disaster relief, house rent support, sports and sportsmen sponsorship and others,” Fasheun added.