Perhaps after reading this, you will come to the conclusion that I am being irrationally paranoid. If so, you are probably spending way too much time plugged in to the “propaganda matrix” that I will describe in this article. The government wants you to believe that everything is going to be just fine and that the best days for this country are ahead.
The government understands that most Nigerians don’t understand the ramifications of the present state of the nation because they have been washed and rinsed with propaganda. We live in a society that is absolutely addicted to entertainment.
An average Nigerian youth spends most of the day plugged in to one form of social media or the other. When we are not watching television, we are listening to the radio, messing with our smartphones or spending endless hours on the Internet. More than 90 per cent of the things that we are fed through these devices are produced by the media.
And who controls the media?
The corrupt politicians do.
And have you noticed how “the mainstream media” loves to divide us?
Today, Nigerians are more divided than ever. Our news broadcasts endlessly fixate on one crisis after another, ethnic or religious.
Nigerians are extremely angry and frustrated today, but most of our anger and frustration are directed wrongly.
How can we ever hope to come up with any solutions for our nation if we spend so much time hating our fellow citizens?
But this is just how the politicians like it.
They love to play divide and conquer. They love as chaos is brewing all over the land. If we were united, we would be far more difficult to manipulate.
And even if we did find a way to come together, what values and principles would we use to rebuild this nation?
The truth is that most Nigerians have totally neglected the values and principles that the founders of this country once held so dear.
Personally, I am very optimistic about my future. And I believe that the greatest chapters of my life are still ahead of me.
But am I optimistic about the future of Nigeria?
No, I am not.
I strongly believe in the United States’ prediction that we are on the path of disintegration. And current happenings suggest that it might not be a peaceful disintegration.
So, if you have got family and friends that you would like to visit before things start getting really crazy, you should do so within the next couple of months, because these might be the last days of “normal life” in Nigeria.
The unity that so many of us take for granted might be coming to a screeching halt, and we are about to enter the hardest times that any of us has ever known. And I am not just talking about the economy here.
Our refusal to have a national conference and decide the terms of our coexistence as a nation with freedom, equal rights and justice for all, plus the plague of hunger sweeping across the nation, we are about to enter a “perfect storm” that is going to shake this country in just about every possible way that it can be shaken. So I hope that you will truly savour these moments – days like this may not come around again anytime soon.
Can you tell me of anyone that lived a seemingly charmed life even though that individual made foolish decision after foolish decision?
In the end, reality almost always catches up with people like that.
And in so many ways, we have been living a charmed life as a nation even though we have been making incredibly foolish decisions for decades. We have cursed ourselves over and over again, and just about every form of evil that you can possibly imagine is exploding all around us.
As a nation, we now stand for just about everything that is bad, and the rest of the world is absolutely horrified by what has happened to us.
Once upon a time, we were one of the most welcomed people on the entire planet.
Now we are one of the most dreaded.
The things that we have been doing to ourselves is about to catch up with us in a major way. We thought that we were getting away with everything that we have been doing, but that is never the case. When you do evil to yourself or someone else, there is always a price to pay.
Over the past few years, strange things have been happening. The power situation is one of those strange things. That corrupt politicians don’t go to jail is another. How can you explain being one of the world’s largest oil producing countries and still suffer from lack of fuel?
If the government fails to take the rightful decisions in the months ahead, we are bound to see some more unusual events unfold.
To be honest, whatever the country is witnessing now might just be a tip of the iceberg. From now, you are just going to have to trust your instinct.
If my tone sounds ominous, that is good, because that is precisely the mood that I am trying to convey. Right now, everything happening suggests that all our comfortable little lives are about to get shaken up big time.
Good politicians have gone extinct. We are now left with those who love to create chaos out of order. In other words, they will often purposely create a crisis in order to push through things that they would not be able to accomplish during “normal” times.
The problems that we are experiencing are being used to justify radical “solutions” that will further their overall agenda. In the middle of an “emergency”, nobody pays attention to their looting.
Unfortunately, most of us are going to be completely blindsided by what is coming. You might choose to continue to follow the utterly clueless leaders down a path toward oblivion.
But the good news is that once the “shaking” starts, many of “you” will wake up, but it might be too late.
When that happens, who will the “masses” turn to for answers?
8 on “[OPINION] Buhari Might Be The Last President of Nigeria By Etcetera”
Etc. or Etcetera a hollow sobriquet or what u call ursef sounds like a relic of d inglorious GEJ years God so good UA still young &in ur warped brain wish dat Nigeria should disintegrate as predicted by Colonialist who interestingly are working for d stability integration & economic advancement of Nigeria & on d road local crooner like u are hoping for a doomed Nigeria At d end of d day what will be d benefit of semi educated or half baked fools like u is total perdition! Dats d price of ppl dat never wish. their country well! Boy go read d history of Napoleon Bonaparte d Lilliputian Emperor of France who used a small finger to discredit & describe his birthplace the Island of Corsica! He met his penury in d hand of The Duke of Wellington at Waterloo ! Kid guy use ur empty head if there is any brain there Think positively about ur country as a crooner Sunny Okosun did Fela Anikulapo fought fo dis country Today their names remains written in gold Idiots like u dressing like a yeye Magician predicting disintegration for ur country U will only destroy ur own infantile musical career!Long live Nigeria!!!
Etcetera’s observation was a candid placement based on what is happening in the country today. The young educated and common men, who should be critical and cautious with our politicians and our so called leaders prefer to follow them blindly. Even though I do not totally agree with the Etcetera gentleman, I still see sense in some of the things he said. Not everything that Buhari is doing is right and not everything that OBJ or GEJ did was wrong. Our preparation and exposure makes us more potent in conducting critical analysis. Nobody is perfect. Let us learn how to oppose and criticize positively in order to get the best out of our leaders. The truth is that our leaders are all recycled and duel to maintain their obsolete ideas. The few new and young ones prefer to be good “god children” to their big eternal political god-fathers. By that we go round and come back to the same spot. For you to see our pity situation in Nigeria today, I challenge you to show me a young Nigerian politician who can win a a presidential election in APC or PDP without the backing of an old politician god-father.
who say Jesus did not die? why did the Page refuse to open so that we will know.
Oga, which page
The truth here is that inasmuch as I would like to agree on a constructive criticism ecseteera is very economical with the truth; Nigeria is not all doom and goom. Yes we are going through rough patches, a symptom of most great nations although I must admit one of the root causes lies in our greed, inexpose and overexposure. We are learning with the right tool in place, buhari is championing it while we have people like fashola, El ruffia, kachukwu to name a few in the making.
when ppl are making good reference, I see no reason of calling a man like el-rufai who have disintegrate the country with their critical and tribalistic act on these issue. see etcetera has make the big point that will catch many as surprise because they fail to believe. how would a region where u source all the wealth of the country not added in the budget. in America every state control their resources and that’s what have kept them in unity. One fool made mention of buhari as the right tool when his tribe (Fulani housemen) are. killing ppl everyday and noting is been done to stop them. sure buhari will be the last President.
Indeed it is buhari that sent his tribesmen to carry out those act, some people will never see beyond tribe, so unfortunate.
That’s it,just look at d cattle rearers killing n roasting many Igbos in their homeland n yet notin would b said by those who called themselves leaders,especialy dat stick in form of a president,but had it been sth like dat was done in d Northern areas d whole world would have heard his voice in d name of making peace,it’s wel,we ar watching,one day ul truly drink ur blood n eat ur flesh