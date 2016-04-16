Perhaps after reading this, you will come to the conclusion that I am being irrationally paranoid. If so, you are probably spending way too much time plugged in to the “propaganda matrix” that I will describe in this article. The government wants you to believe that everything is going to be just fine and that the best days for this country are ahead.

The government understands that most Nigerians don’t understand the ramifications of the present state of the nation because they have been washed and rinsed with propaganda. We live in a society that is absolutely addicted to entertainment.

An average Nigerian youth spends most of the day plugged in to one form of social media or the other. When we are not watching television, we are listening to the radio, messing with our smartphones or spending endless hours on the Internet. More than 90 per cent of the things that we are fed through these devices are produced by the media.

And who controls the media?

The corrupt politicians do.

And have you noticed how “the mainstream media” loves to divide us?

Today, Nigerians are more divided than ever. Our news broadcasts endlessly fixate on one crisis after another, ethnic or religious.

Nigerians are extremely angry and frustrated today, but most of our anger and frustration are directed wrongly.

How can we ever hope to come up with any solutions for our nation if we spend so much time hating our fellow citizens?

But this is just how the politicians like it.

They love to play divide and conquer. They love as chaos is brewing all over the land. If we were united, we would be far more difficult to manipulate.

And even if we did find a way to come together, what values and principles would we use to rebuild this nation?

The truth is that most Nigerians have totally neglected the values and principles that the founders of this country once held so dear.

Personally, I am very optimistic about my future. And I believe that the greatest chapters of my life are still ahead of me.

But am I optimistic about the future of Nigeria?

No, I am not.

I strongly believe in the United States’ prediction that we are on the path of disintegration. And current happenings suggest that it might not be a peaceful disintegration.

So, if you have got family and friends that you would like to visit before things start getting really crazy, you should do so within the next couple of months, because these might be the last days of “normal life” in Nigeria.

The unity that so many of us take for granted might be coming to a screeching halt, and we are about to enter the hardest times that any of us has ever known. And I am not just talking about the economy here.

Our refusal to have a national conference and decide the terms of our coexistence as a nation with freedom, equal rights and justice for all, plus the plague of hunger sweeping across the nation, we are about to enter a “perfect storm” that is going to shake this country in just about every possible way that it can be shaken. So I hope that you will truly savour these moments – days like this may not come around again anytime soon.

Can you tell me of anyone that lived a seemingly charmed life even though that individual made foolish decision after foolish decision?

In the end, reality almost always catches up with people like that.

And in so many ways, we have been living a charmed life as a nation even though we have been making incredibly foolish decisions for decades. We have cursed ourselves over and over again, and just about every form of evil that you can possibly imagine is exploding all around us.

As a nation, we now stand for just about everything that is bad, and the rest of the world is absolutely horrified by what has happened to us.

Once upon a time, we were one of the most welcomed people on the entire planet.

Now we are one of the most dreaded.

The things that we have been doing to ourselves is about to catch up with us in a major way. We thought that we were getting away with everything that we have been doing, but that is never the case. When you do evil to yourself or someone else, there is always a price to pay.

Over the past few years, strange things have been happening. The power situation is one of those strange things. That corrupt politicians don’t go to jail is another. How can you explain being one of the world’s largest oil producing countries and still suffer from lack of fuel?

If the government fails to take the rightful decisions in the months ahead, we are bound to see some more unusual events unfold.

To be honest, whatever the country is witnessing now might just be a tip of the iceberg. From now, you are just going to have to trust your instinct.

If my tone sounds ominous, that is good, because that is precisely the mood that I am trying to convey. Right now, everything happening suggests that all our comfortable little lives are about to get shaken up big time.

Good politicians have gone extinct. We are now left with those who love to create chaos out of order. In other words, they will often purposely create a crisis in order to push through things that they would not be able to accomplish during “normal” times.

The problems that we are experiencing are being used to justify radical “solutions” that will further their overall agenda. In the middle of an “emergency”, nobody pays attention to their looting.

Unfortunately, most of us are going to be completely blindsided by what is coming. You might choose to continue to follow the utterly clueless leaders down a path toward oblivion.

But the good news is that once the “shaking” starts, many of “you” will wake up, but it might be too late.

When that happens, who will the “masses” turn to for answers?