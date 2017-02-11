Last week, Lai Mohammed, the infamous minister of information (if you can call what he does information) denied being a liar and rhetorically asked newsmen interviewing him to “give me one thing that I have said which is not true.”

When I read that, I thought that perhaps he had repented from his demonic past time of lying. But it appears I spoke too soon and I was too hopeful!

I say this because just days after justifying himself and in response to the US congress citing Nigeria as “as the most dangerous place for Christians in the world”, Lai Mohammed had the following to say:

“Such fallacies like the Islamization of Nigeria, the killing of Christians by Muslims, the labelling of Nigeria as the most dangerous place for Christians in the world”.

I do not know about the Islamization of Nigeria and I doubt that President Muhammadu Buhari has such intentions, but to say that “the killing of Christians by Muslims” is a ‘fallacy’ is a special kind of lie that could only have proceeded from the lips of a man whose own parents saw the perfidious destiny ahead of him and chose to name their child Lai accordingly!

I know for a fact that thousands of Christians have been killed by Muslims since President Muhammadu Buhari came to power including hundreds in Southern Kaduna (possibly thousands), even more hundreds in Agatu in Benue (although the Agatu Community Elders said over 6,000 of their people have been killed) hundreds in Bali and Donga Local Government Areas of Taraba, over a hundred killed in Enugu, hundreds in Delta, and multiple other deaths of Christians at the hands of radical extremists Fulani herdsmen Muslims.

This is besides the thousands of Christians killed by Boko Haram and Evangelist Bridget Agbahime beheaded in Kano (and whose suspected killers were discharged and acquitted on the instructions of the Kano state attorney general) and Pastor Eunice Elisha killed in Kubwa after morning ministration (whose killers were not surprisingly never charged).

Lai Mohammed has a very distinguished career in lying. I imagine that if he could find his way there, Lucifer will gladly give him a honorary PhD from the university of the Pit of Hell!

Elsewhere I have detailed his lies but in this piece I want to inform my readers of a troubling pattern I am noticing which is that lying seems to be the default pattern of communication for not just Lai, but the ruling All Progressive Congress and its members and sympathizers and I will prove it.

Two years ago, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, a known APC surrogate LIED that former President Jonathan wanted to kill him. Today, hunger is killing Nigerians and Mbaka’s lying mouth is silent!

Again In 2013 Pastor Tunde Bakare, another known APC surrogate, accused Dr. Goodluck Jonathan of BELITTLING his office by kneeling down for Pastor Adeboye to pray for him. I also wonder if he thought king David belittled himself by kneeling down for Samuel to pray for and anoint him. Anyhow, today the same Pastor Tunde Bakare is quiet as President Muhammadu Buhari has belittled the Naira to the extent that $1 now exchanges for ₦500.

Two years ago Reverend Father Mbaka preached a sermon against then President Goodluck Jonathan titled ‘From Goodluck to Badluck’. As things unfold today, I hope he is proud of himself! In 2012, Tunde Bakare preached a sermon and said “Up, up Jesus; down, down Jonathan”. I hope he is proud of himself today!

Let me tell them that the Goodluck Jonathan they preached against is now the toast of the world. He is more relaxed and at peace with himself. He is celebrated by world leaders and world institutions. I remind both of them that he whom God has blessed, no Mbaka or Bakare can curse-Numbers 23:8.

And then just this week, the notoriously lousy minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi told Nigerians to wait until 2019 before judging the APC.

Said Amaechi, “we did not promise you that those challenges will be solved in one year or you would have given us a one-year mandate. But you gave us four years mandate, so wait till the end of four years before you can conclude that we have not done well.”

Amaechi must think all Nigerians suffer from Attention Deficit Disorder like him. We have not forgotten that a member of the board of trustees of the All Progressive Congress, a honorable man, a honest man and a trustworthy man in the person of former information minister (it is sad that he has to share that title with someone like Lai Mohammed) chief Tony Mommoh said and I quote “Stone us if within two years the current government fails to reverse the situation”.

So, no Amaechi. We are not going to wait for 2019. The APC has been two years in the saddle and not only has the APC failed, it has made things worse!

To put things in perspective, Nigerians cannot name even one promise that the APC led federal government has kept. Not even one.

You may say to me that, at this stage former President Jonathan had not kept his promise and I will respond that you are wrong.

By his first 100 days in office then President Jonathan had achieved a lot including the following which is not even exhaustive:

1.) Nigeria’s oil industry expanded by 20% and we reclaimed our position as Africa’s largest oil exporter which we had hitherto lost to Angola.

2.) Recognized by OPEC in July as the 2nd largest oil exporter 2nd only to Saudi Arabia. It was the first time Nigeria has recorded such a feat.

3.) Inflation reduced to almost single digit (by the first anniversary it was single digit) as the administration enforced tighter fiscal policies e.g. the cashless policy.

4.) In June of 2011 the Consumer Price Index showed an inflation rate of 10.2% which dropped to 9.4% in July being the lowest rate in the preceding 4 years.

5.) Foreign Reserves rose by 10% to $35 billion.

6.) Nigeria’s GDP growth rate month over month continued to grow from 6.7% in May to 6.9% in July of 2011.

7.) Nigeria declared top three investment destinations in Africa (number 2) by the independent Africa Business Panel in the Netherlands.

8.) Nigeria generated power at her highest level ever (4000mw) which was still far from enough but which will improve monthly (under Buhari it has reduced to below 3,000MWs)

9.) Nigerian Railway Corporation commenced Mass Transit Services in 5 of 6 geo-political zones. Last zone came

on stream by year end 2011.

10.) With the establishment of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority then President Jonathan facilitated direct investments into infrastructure with priority areas being Power and Roads.

11.) The Federal Government also awarded contracts for various road projects across the country whose impact

will we’re felt nationwide.

12.) Launched NigeriaSat-2 and NigeriaSat-X Satellites to expand Internet Bandwidth and provide early

warning to prevent natural disasters.

13.) Then President Jonathan introduced the policy of engaging the Private Sector on kerosine pricing and price reduced between May and September, 2011.

14.) In Recognition of the sacrifices of youth corps members, then President Jonathan approved upward review of allowances from 9,700 to 19,800 Naira.

15.) Implementation of Minimum Wage increase for Nigerian Workers to 18,900 Naira monthly.

16.) 35% Slot For Women in the cabinet.

17.) Deepened Security and expanding Peace in the Niger Delta.

18.) Reduced kidnapping in South East with implementation of then President Jonathan’s order establishing the 14 Brigade of the army in Ohafia, Abia state.

19.) Maritime Safety was ensured and stabilized in the last 100 days.

20.) A stellar cabinet comprising former MDs of the World Bank & Goldman Sachs, Chairperson Accenture and

multiple PHds.

21.) The National Automobile Council established an Automotive Development Fund to resuscitate the automobile

industry and generate jobs.

22.) Approval for genuine foreign investors to obtain visas at the point of entry to facilitate FDI investments.

23.) Model Skills Training Centers in Abuja- collaboration between Industrial Training Fund & the Institute for Technical Education, Singapore.

24.) Establishment of the Nigerian Vehiclee Credit Purchase scheme.

All these and more were achieved by Jonathan within his first 100 days. In two years President Buhari has not achieved half of these.

By his first year Jonathan had built 9 new federal universities in Katsina, Gombe, Nasarawa, Kogi, Taraba, Jigawa, Ekiti, Ebonyi and Bayelsa.

Before the end of his tenure he had built 3 additional federal universities (bringing the total built to 12) and 165 almajiri schools.

By his first year Jonathan had, according to the UN, increased Nigeria’s life expectancy from 47 years to 51.

He had, according to the US based International Food Policy Research Institute, reduced hunger in Nigeria from 16.3 points to 15 points. Today hunger levels have risen in President Buhari’s Nigeria.

When Fulani herdsmen struck in Plateau state, President Jonathan did not waste time. In July of 2012, he sent soldiers to go and raid them and rout them from their hideouts in the bush. On the day the soldiers were going to the bush on July 15, 2012, this is what Nasir Elrufai, the current governor of Kaduna state said in a tweet. Mind you, I am quoting word for word.

“We will write this for all to read. Anyone, soldier or not that kills the Fulani takes a loan repayable one day no matter how long it takes.”

Today, Fulani herdsmen are having a field day killing Nigerians in almost every state of the country. What has this government done? Have they sent soldiers after them? Have they arrested them? In Enugu pregnant women were hacked to death, a seminarian was killed. Married women were raped and killed. In Southern Kaduna hundreds have been killed. Whole communities ravaged. In Agatu, hundreds have been killed, in Delta so many lives lost to Fulani herdsmen, yet during Christmas as herdsmen were killing our brothers and sisters in Southern Kaduna the government mounted up to 100 road blocks with soldiers and policemen all over the Southeast and called it operation python dance. Where they were needed, they were not there! Where they were not needed, they were ‘dancing’!

This government claims to be fighting corruption. You and I know that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation was caught when his own company was awarded an over inflated contract to cut grass in the Northeast and then money was paid into his company account that he controlled as the signatory.

The same President that stormed the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wee hours of the morning. The same President that allowed DSS agents to storm apostle Suleiman’s hotel room in Ado Ekiti, turned to a letter writer and wrote to the Senate in a very clumsy effort to absolve the Secretary to the Government of the Federation using lies that he was not invited to defend himself. Meanwhile the Senate invited him and a director in the SGF’s office acknowledged receipt of the invitation.

Meanwhile in 2012 when the then minister of power, Professor Barth Nnaji was accused of conflict of interest, President Jonathan fired him immediately. He did not write letters. He did not defend him. He fired him. In 2014 when the then aviation minister was accused of involvement in buying over inflated cars President Jonathan sacked her.

So my question to Nigerians is this. Who is fighting corruption between Buhari and Jonathan?

Adolf Hitler said “If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.”

The APC is using a propaganda technique known as the Big Lie that was propounded by Adolf Hitler in his 1925 book mein kampf. According to Hitler you tell a lie so “colossal” that no one would believe that someone “could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously.”

Let me ask you, the APC federal government said that the previous National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki embezzled $2.1 billion in an arms scam deal.

Now go through the charges they are preferring against him of in court and calculate the amount in those charges. It is not up to 10% of the amount they claimed was stolen.

The man himself said he never stole and is waiting to defend himself in court. All of a sudden the APC federal government said they want a secret trial.

The sane people that accused him publicly, the same APC that has been leaking stories to the press suddenly do not want the press to be involved in Dasuki’s trial.

They claim it is in the interest of national security. But what national security interests are they protecting? After all, they said the man did not buy weapons. They said he stole the money. So, what possible national security interests could they be protecting if he did not really buy weapons?

They are not protecting any national security interests. They are protecting party interests because they know that if the case is allowed to be tried in the public it will become clear that Dasuki is innocent and the charges against him are spurious and a part of the ‘Big Lie’ told a la Adolf Hitler.

Let the Federal Government try Dasuki publicly. I repeat, let them try Dasuki publicly if they have nothing to hide.

You see, they do have a lot to hide because the APC is the biggest scam of the 21st Century! They scammed you with a lie so big you could not believe they were lying and now that you know they are lying they want to disenfranchise you by using the phenomenon of ‘inconclusive elections’ which is the only major thing they have achieved since coming into office!

You see, Lai Mohammed and his APC are uncommonly gifted liars, but no matter how far and fast their lies have travelled, it must eventually be overtaken by truth!

After all, as Bob Marley sang, you can fool some people some time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time!