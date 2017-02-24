Oprah Winfrey has revealed that she has no regrets not having children at 63 years old.

The media mogul who has been in a relationship with her author partner, Stedman Graham, for 30 years revealed that she has no regrets foregoing motherhood because she lacks the patience that caring for babies require.



She revealed this in a new interview with Good Housekeeping magazine, saying;

“Love knows no boundaries. It doesn’t matter if a child came from your womb or if you found that person at age two, 10 or 20. If the love is real, the caring is pure and it comes from a good space, it works.”