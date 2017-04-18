Nigerians have been advised to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and to stop bashing the President.

Former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu who said this on Sunday, April 17 added that Buhari is currently doing well and needed the support of every Nigerian.

He made the call at the residence of Chief Goddy Imo in Ohafia, Abia state.

“Those capitalising on the president’s health are ignorant of nature. Any body can fall sick. The president has been doing well, especially in the area of security. He only needs to fine-tune his economic policies for a turn around.

“Nigerians are not asking for much, they are only asking for food on their table, good health care and security of life and property among other basic necessities,.” he said.