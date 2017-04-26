The Igbos have been pinpointed by Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu to be the cause of the problems they are facing as regarding their inability to rule the nation.

Kalu says the Igbos don’t know how politics is played.

Kalu made this statement at his Igbere country home in Abia State when a socio-cultural Igbo group, Ogbako Igbo paid him a courtesy visit.

He regretted that lack of love and unity, coupled with the fact that Igbo leaders were not good politicians, had made them not to speak with voice on matters of national importance that would be beneficial to their people.

“Igbo political leaders are not good politicians. Politics is all about give and take, and the Igbo should wake up politically if they should overcome their problems.

“I laugh when people advocate for an Igbo regional political party; it may not be possible in this generation again. I formed PPA and it had two states, where are they now? And no Igbo has asked what happened.

“Igbo are the architect of their own problem; the leaders should look back and find out what went wrong with the region, politically, if we are to make any headway”, he stated.

Kalu said he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he had been in the opposition for the past 10 years and the Igbo did not benefit from that.