President Muhammadu Buhari has been challenged by former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, to extend his anti-corruption crusade to former presidents.

He noted that the source of wealth of these former presidents remain unknown.

Kalu, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen by his personal assistant, Peter Eze, yesterday, April 21.

The former governor lamented what he referred to as unwritten laws that seems to exempt former Presidents from being probed.

According to him, “It is time the president sets up board of Inquiry to probe former Presidents that have stolen from the country since 1999.

“The unwritten law that exempts former heads of states from being probed can no longer be sustainable.

Since it has done more harm than good to the country, it should be rescinded.”