President Muhammadu Buhari has been challenged by former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, to extend his anti-corruption crusade to former presidents.
He noted that the source of wealth of these former presidents remain unknown.
Kalu, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen by his personal assistant, Peter Eze, yesterday, April 21.
The former governor lamented what he referred to as unwritten laws that seems to exempt former Presidents from being probed.
According to him, “It is time the president sets up board of Inquiry to probe former Presidents that have stolen from the country since 1999.
“The unwritten law that exempts former heads of states from being probed can no longer be sustainable.
Since it has done more harm than good to the country, it should be rescinded.”
View Comments “‘Investigate Former Presidents That Have Looted The Country’ – Orji Kalu Challenges Buhari”
Orji Kalu should know for the fact that he currently belong to the APC political party does not mean that he is exempted from the probe. From the period 1999 till the tenure of the former president Goodluck Jonathan, Orji Kalu felt within that range of the corrupt government he want the Buhari should probe. Corruption began with Obansanjo administration with dubious privatization of public properties of which virtual all the Governors are part and parcel of it. Well for the first time Buhari put smile on my face since he comes to power. I am expecting more from him, even among his cabal and cabinet . He should know that they are due for presidential sanitation. Thank to Muhammadu Buhari for the suspension of SGF .