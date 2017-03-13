The return of President Muhammadu Buhari has brought stability into the polity according to a former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Kalu.

Kalu also said the infrastructural development in Lagos State under the leadership of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode would help to attract investment to the country.

Kalu, who spoke to journalists at the departure lounge of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, said Ambode’s exemplary leadership thus far, put him on the A-list of serving governors.

He also said Nigerians were happy that the President was back in good health.

President Buhari had gone on vacation to the UK on January 20, and also met with his doctors during the trip before returning on Friday.

Kalu said, “Now that the President is back, I am very happy; we have been praying. Both Christians and Muslims have been praying because the country has been so polarised that the fabrics of our nation have been eaten with tribalism and religion.

“So, I am very happy that the President is back and I want him to listen to his doctor’s advice and continue to take his medication, if any.”

The former governor noted that the President had kept his campaign promise of restoring peace to the north-eastern part of the country, which had been facing insurrection from the Boko Haram sect.

“I know that the President has done well in the area of defence and pursuing Boko Haram; I congratulate him as the Commander-in-Chief.

“I also praise the service chiefs – the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff and the Inspector-General of Police as well as the Director of Department of State Services – for their backup operation on Boko Haram,’’ he said.

He, however, called on the government to intensify efforts towards improving the economic situation in the country.

Kalu added, “Buhari took over when there were a lot of doubts in the economy; he took over when the oil prices went down sharply. And whenever your expenditure is more than your income, then there is already recession.

“So, I am not sure that recession is just going to end so soon. I believe now that the President is back, he should be able to fine-tune the economic team and put some recovery policies in place.”