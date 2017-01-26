Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu recently disclosed that but for the fight against the third term agenda of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, there would not have been the emergence of former presidents Umaru Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and current President, Muhammadu Buhari.

He spoke in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph after paying a condolence visit to the family of former Niger State Governor, Engr. Abdulkadir Kure in Minna.

To say that the death of your friend, Engr. Abdulkadir Kure is a great loss to you is an understatement, what specifically are you likely to miss about him?

What I will miss specifically is the fight against third term. You know, alongside Kure, we fought against the third term agenda.

You people are not Abuja correspondents. If you were, you will know what we went through in the hands of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The night we wanted to meet; myself, the late Engr. Kure and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, we went through so much after we fixed a venue to meet.

We changed venues severally; we went to Sheraton Hotel, it was sealed. Second venue was sealed on the order of the then former Deputy Inspector General of Police.

They even attempted to seal Niger State Governor’s House in Abuja until we went to Abia State Government House, where we met, while they were also planning their own.

There are a lot of things that have not been said about third term. You people know that Kure was our great partner in killing the third term agenda.

People have continued to deny that there was no third term; that is a naked fallacy. There was a third term; there were people who wanted third term. Money exchanged hands and we fought them. So, Kure was our great partner in that fight.

How would you describe the late Kure?

I am speechless, but my late friend was like a brother to me. He can best be described as a great leader, a bridge-builder, who served his people and the country diligently.

I never knew it will be so soon, the last time I visited. We cracked jokes, had a nice time together. He went too soon, but God knows best. I pray God to grant his soul eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

What would you say that you achieved in the fight against third term?

The survival of democracy! You see, without the fight against the third term agenda, there wouldn’t have been any President Umaru Yar’Adu, President Goodluck Jonathan and there will be no President Muhammadu Buhari today. I lost most of my businesses to sustain the democracy being enjoyed in the country today.

What did you lose in the fight?

I paid dearly for that fight and I lost a bank (Hallmark Bank), I lost an airline (Slok Airline) and everything that I had in fighting for the survival of democracy.

Most of my colleagues had nothing to lose because the then powers that be had nothing to hold them on, but they held me because I had visible businesses they can hold on to, and they destroyed them.

What would you say after all that happened to you in the course of countering the third term agenda?

All I have to say is: I give thanks to God, everything that glitters can never be gold. The most important thing is that we fought and democracy is sustained today in the country.