Political office holders including President Muhammadu Buhari, State Governors have been urged by former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu to dump bullet proof cars and use the money to provide electricity for their people.

The Governor who was speaking in Owerri wondered why political office holders opted for bullet proof cars while in office.

He stated that the eight years he spent in office as governor, he never used bullet proof car because he believed nobody was after his life, stressing that only God can kill him.

“As the governor of Abia State, I never used bulletproof cars. Even up till now, I am not using bullet proof cars. I made use of buses as governor and I am still using buses up till now.

“I don’t believe anybody can kill me except God. Instead of spending huge money on buying expensive bulletproof cars, governors should use the money and provide electricity for their people,” he said.