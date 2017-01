The family of imprisoned leader of the Indeginous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu were yesterday,January 3 paid a courtesy visit by former Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu.

He visited them in their palace at Etitinabu Afara Ibeku in Umuahia North, Abia State where he met Eze Sir. I. O. Kanu and Lolo Ugoeze Nnenne Kanu.

It should be recalled that Orji Kalu visited Nnamdi Kanu recently at Kuje prison, Abuja.

See more photos below;