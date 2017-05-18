Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has reportedly empowered the youths of the state with wheelbarrows.
Photos of the wheelbarrows have since gone viral on social media with many asking why he has chosen to empower the Youths of Benue State in such way.
[PHOTO] Benue Governor 'Empowers' Youths With Wheelbarrows
Big shame for governor ortom. And he shamelessly write his name on them.
This is stupidity and very embarrassing.This governor has no concept of empowerment and leadership.However,what happens to tricycle (KEKE NAPEP FROM INDIAN) which can serve as a means of empowerment and at the same time improving lives and transportation in your state.You are among of the worst governors and should be probed.