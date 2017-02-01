Those behind the rumoured death of President Muhammadu Buhari have been told to go and confront God who made it possible to become the President.

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom said this when he paid a solidarity visit to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday night.

He said he decided to visit and show solidarity to Osinbajo and wish Buhari who is on vacation good health and safe return home.

He prayed that God would help the present administration, which he said came on board at a time that Nigeria is in recession occasioned by bad leadership by past administration.

The governor said, “Those that are wishing Mr. President dead should go and confront God who brought Mr. President to be President of Nigeria.

“It was not his making. When that time came, God made it possible, just like some of us.

“It was God that made it possible for us to be here and nobody can remove us until the time that God’s programme for Nigeria is completed and God decides what to do next.”