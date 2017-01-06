One of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden’s eleven sons has been placed on a State Department terror watch list after he reportedly threatened terror attacks against the US.

Hamza bin Laden was named as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist,” which “imposes sanctions on foreign persons determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States,” according to a release Thursday from the State Department.

Analysts have described the younger bin Laden, who was born in 1989, as a “crown prince” of al Qaeda, the terror group founded by his father and associates in the late 1980s.

Hamza was said to have been close to his father, and was often by his side as he grew up.

As a young boy he was seen in al Qaeda propaganda videos, surrounded by men wielding guns, making threats against the West.

“From a very early age, his father was kind of grooming him,” said CNN national security analyst Peter Bergen, author of the book “United States of Jihad.”

“Hamza has been very much indoctrinated with the whole jihadi kind of message. He’s a true believer. I think that makes him a concern,” he said earlier this year.