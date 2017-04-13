Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been conferred the title, ‘Jagaban Adamawa’ by the emirate council of Adamawa state.

Muhammadu Musdafa, the most prominent traditional ruler in the state, honoured Osinbajo at a ceremony in the state on Thursday, April 13.

The nation’s number two citizen is currently on a one-day working visit to Adamawa.

His spokesman, Laolu Akande shared some information about the visit on his twitter handle.

“The Lamido confers VP with the honorary title- ‘Jagaban Adamawa’ meaning front-runner of Adamawa, with a colorful presentation of a horse,” Akande wrote on twitter.

“After colorful Durbar parade in honor of VP, he accepts honorary title with greetings from President Buhari, ‘in-laws’ to Adamawa people.

“VP assures that even if it may not be easy, we shall see a new Nigeria soon, noting that rebuilding of Adamawa and north-east region has started.”

2. The Lamido confers VP with the honorary title- "Jagaban Adamawa" meaning front-runner of Adamawa, with a colorful presentation of a horse — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) April 13, 2017

