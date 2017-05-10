Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has cleared the air on the controversy generated by the wording of President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the National Assembly.

Responding to a question on the issue on Twitter, Osinbajo said the president did hand over power to him.

The president embarked on a medical trip to the UK on Sunday, May 7 and he transmitted a letter to the national assembly informing it of his absence.

In the letter read on the floor of the senate on Tuesday, Buhari said the vice-president would “coordinate the activities of the government” in his absence.

This was different from a letter the president sent to the national assembly when he embarked on a similar trip to the UK in January. At the time, he wrote that the vice-president would “perform the duties of my office” while he was away.

The wording of the president’s recent letter has generated much debate, with critics accusing Buhari of deliberately undermining his deputy.

Tweeting via @benamaigwo, one Bernard Amaiguo had asked: “Mr. vice president, why did Mr President refuse to hand over the affairs of the country to you?”

In his response, Osinbajo said the president did transfer power to him.