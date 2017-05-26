Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, May 25, made a dispassionate call against renewed agitation for a breakup and the creation of a Biafra republic.

Osinbajo who delivered a keynote address at a conference titled “Biafra: 50 years after’’ urged for the nation to stay united.

He said Nigerians should think more of what unites them than what separates them.

“No country is perfect; around the world we have seen and continue to see expressions of intra-national discontent,” the acting president said. “The truth is that many, if not most nations of the world are made up of different peoples and cultures and beliefs and religions, who find themselves thrown together by circumstance.”

The conference which was organized by the Yar’ Adua Foundation held at the Shehu Musa Yar’ adua Centre, Abuja.