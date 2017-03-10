Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has said his time as acting president was both challenging as well as interesting.

Osinbajo said this at the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari shortly after his arrival from medical leave Friday morning.

He said, “Mr president, again on behalf of FEC, we welcome you back home. We are very grateful to God that you are back home hale and hearty. Mr president, I must say that personally, this has been a very interesting few days for me.

“First I must say that I want to thank you very much for the confidence reposed in me by handing over the realm of govt to me in the capacity of acting president.

“I think more important is that you demonstrated the belief in our system which is even more important than anything else.

“The constitution which we all swore to is important because it outlines the code of conduct. I want to say not only am I, but I am sure the entire nation is grateful to you.

“For me I must say that it has been an interesting period going around the nation maybe because the roads are bad. I must say I had a very interesting and challenging time but above all, the president gave us the good support.”