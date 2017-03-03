As part of the Federal Government’s policy to reach out to Niger Delta leaders, acting President, Yemi Osinbajo visited Akwa Ibom State on Thursday, March 2 for his one-day state visit.

A tweet on the official twitter handle of the Presidency, @NGRPresident reads, “Ag.P @ProfOsinbajo arrives Akwa Ibom on another leg of Buhari administration’s renewed outreach to oil-producing Niger Delta communities.”

The Acting President had previously visited Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers and Imo States respectively.

During his visit, Osinbajo interacted with leaders and representatives of oil-producing.

See more photos below;

Watch Video of his arrival below;