Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has inaugurated the second board of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.

The board which has Jide Zietlin as its chairman was inaugurated on Friday, May 12 inside the Vice-President’s Conference Room at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Osinbajo charged the chairman and other members of the board to see their appointments as calls to service which will require total commitment and dedication of the highest standards.

He said he was confident that the appointees would epitomise the attributes individually and collectively.

“As representatives of the people, our charge is simple: we require you to fundamentally improve the performance of the authority and strengthen its operations,” he said.