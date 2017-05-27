Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo made an unscheduled visit to the Popular Garki market in Abuja on Friday, May 26.

Osinbajo during his visit engaged some fish sellers in dialogue on how prices of products are faring in the market.

The acting president, who stormed the market in company of his aides, had hearty chat with some visibly elated market women, who briefed him on some challenges facing the local fish market.

He took to his Facebook page to share his visit to the market.

“I just stopped by at the Garki market, Abuja.

“This lady and I discussed some of the issues she faces in the sale of fish at the local market. We hear you. We are committed to dealing with the issues and making Nigeria prosperous for all of us.”

Watch Videos Of The Acting President’s Visit To Garki Market Below;

At the unscheduled stop at the Garki market today, the energy and the joy was unparalleled.

Thank you! pic.twitter.com/j1gMueCqI6 — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) May 26, 2017