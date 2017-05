Acting President Yemi Osinbajo joined former President Olusegun Obasanjo among others at the Yar’adua Centre in Abuja for a conference title ‘Memory and Nation Building – Biafra: 50 Years After.’

The conference was organised for Nigerian leaders to discuss the importance of the Biafran war in Nigerian history.

Osinbajo delivered a keynote address on the topic, “Greater together than apart”,

