Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, May 10 presided over the first Federal Executive Council Meeting since President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom for a medical follow up.

The meeting started at about 10am at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It will be recalled that after returning from his last medical trip in March, President Muhammadu Buhari had changed the kick off time of the weekly meeting from 10am to 11am.

Buhari is currently in London for what he called medical follow-up.