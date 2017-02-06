Acting President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has assured protesting Nigerians that their complaints have been heard and would be attended to.

This was revealed by Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande, via his twitter handle, where he assured protesters that their voices have been heard.

On Monday, hundreds of Nigerians across the country poured into the streets to protest against the government’s failings – inability to bring down inflation, provide security, etc.

The protests were intense in Lagos and Abuja.

A few minutes after the end of the Abuja leg, Akande tweeted, “”We hear you loud and clear,” Ag. President Osinbajo to Nigerians on the streets, as he opens Private Sector forum just now in Aso Rock”