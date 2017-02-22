Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has written the Senate that he won’t sign into law four bills passed by the National Assembly.

The bills are Dangerous Drugs Amendment Bill 2016, National Lottery Commission Bill 2016, Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund 2016, and Currency Conversion Freezing Order Amendment Bill 2016.

Osinbajo had last week assented to seven bills passed by the legislature.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, who read Osinbajo’s letter to senators during plenary, said the chamber would seek legal advice on the matter as it had to do with separation of power.